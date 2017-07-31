Police sent to Pelosi's house instead of Scalise shooting site

(BLOOMBERG) — The U.S. Capitol Police department opened an internal investigation into why its elite tactical team was initially directed to respond to the wrong location when a gunman opened fire last month at a GOP congressional baseball practice, according to two people familiar with the matter.

Instead of responding directly to the Virginia field where House Majority Whip Steve Scalise and several others were shot, members of the Capitol Police Containment and Emergency Response Team were signaled instead to go to House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi’s house in the Georgetown neighborhood of Washington, several miles away, according to the two people, who asked for anonymity to speak about the sensitive incident.

“The Alexandria incident continues to be an ongoing investigation. We do not comment on ongoing investigations,” Eva Malecki, a Capitol Police spokesperson, said Monday. Spokesmen for both the House and Senate sergeant at arms’ offices referred questions to Capitol Police.