Politically incorrect joke gets prof dismissed

(CAMPUS REFORM) — A former adjunct professor at Johns Hopkins University says he was barred from his classroom and “treated…like a criminal” over a joke about a call center in Pakistan.

Dr. Trent Bertrand, who taught international economics at Johns Hopkins University for six years before being suspended on December 6, opened up about his experiences in an essay published Wednesday by the James G. Martin Center.

Bertrand says the trouble began after he told a joke during a class discussion about outsourcing, which begins with an American worker, who had just lost his job, calling a mental health hot-line run by a call center in Pakistan.

When the American tells the Pakistani employee that “I am really depressed and actually suicidal,” the call center employee replies, “Great. Can you drive a truck?”