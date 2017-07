(London Guardian) Christians who lay down their life to save others, “following in the footsteps and teaching of Jesus”, will now be eligible for beatification, Pope Francis has said.

Beatification is the first step on the path toward sainthood and has in the past been reserved for three categories of people: martyrs, those who have lived a life of heroic values and others with a clear saintly reputation.

“The heroic offering of life, suggested and sustained by charity, expresses a true, full and exemplary imitation of Christ,” read an apostolic letter from Francis.