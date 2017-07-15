Postscript to the 'You didn't build that' lie

Earlier this week, I reminded everyone about the fifth anniversary of Barack Obama’s hideous, anti-American, anti-achievement lie: “You didn’t build that.” If you haven’t see that first installment, you should review it now. It’s worth it, trust me.

As often happens, I received an insightful observation from one of WND’s astute visitors who said he took something else from Obama’s outrageous comments, inspired, as they were, by the pathetic excuse for a U.S. senator from Massachusetts, Elizabeth Warren.

Here’s what he said: “We’re all familiar with the promotion of victim status. This was new! If you aren’t responsible for your own mistakes and plight, it wasn’t much of a stretch to say … you aren’t entitled to your own successes. This was the same argument turned on its head and used to reinforce the first. It’s evil. It’s envy baiting, and it’s communist at its core.”

He’s right.

Think about it.

The socialist, “progressive” (actually regressive would be more accurate) mindset promotes the notion that under free enterprise, 99 percent of us are victims of the other 1 percent. The trouble for the class warriors is that most people in American don’t believe it. Many of them would still like to work hard and be successful and prosperous. So, the left perpetuates this lie in any number of ways.

One of their favorites today is the constant search for “victims.” It comes in many forms, and they keep inventing new classes of victims, new constituencies. It’s vitally necessary for them because, as people grow older and wiser, they start to see through the façade.

Naturally, if no one is responsible for their own miserable condition, they can’t be responsible for their own success.

Instead, their god is – god being government.

Of course, the only people excepted from this formula are politician-heroes like Warren and Obama. Take another look at what they both said about a year apart.

Warren Aug. 11, 2011:

“I hear all this, you know, ‘Well, this is class warfare, this is whatever.’ No. There is nobody in this country who got rich on his own – nobody. You built a factory out there? Good for you. But I want to be clear. You moved your goods to market on the roads the rest of us paid for. You hired workers the rest of us paid to educate. You were safe in your factory because of police forces and fire forces that the rest of us paid for. You didn’t have to worry that marauding bands would come and seize everything at your factory – and hire someone to protect against this – because of the work the rest of us did. Now look, you built a factory and it turned into something terrific, or a great idea. God bless – keep a big hunk of it. But part of the underlying social contract is, you take a hunk of that and pay forward for the next kid who comes along.”

Obama July 13, 2012:

“There are a lot of wealthy, successful Americans who agree with me – because they want to give something back. They know they didn’t – look, if you’ve been successful, you didn’t get there on your own. You didn’t get there on your own. I’m always struck by people who think, well, it must be because I was just so smart. There are a lot of smart people out there. It must be because I worked harder than everybody else. Let me tell you something – there are a whole bunch of hardworking people out there.

“If you were successful, somebody along the line gave you some help. There was a great teacher somewhere in your life. Somebody helped to create this unbelievable American system that we have that allowed you to thrive. Somebody invested in roads and bridges. If you’ve got a business – you didn’t build that. Somebody else made that happen. The Internet didn’t get invented on its own. Government research created the Internet so that all the companies could make money off the Internet.

“The point is, is that when we succeed, we succeed because of our individual initiative, but also because we do things together. There are some things, just like fighting fires, we don’t do on our own. I mean, imagine if everybody had their own fire service. That would be a hard way to organize fighting fires.”

Who gets the credit? Government. Their god.

That’s what motivates them to achieve higher office. They want to be like gods. They have no faith in the one and only actual God. They don’t believe He represents justice and truth and righteousness. Only government under their control does.

