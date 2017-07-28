Priebus out, Gen. John Kelly new White House chief of staff

President Trump Friday brought in the Marines to bolster his White House staff, naming retired Marine Corps Gen. John Kelly, his homeland security chief, to replace Reince Priebus as chief of staff.

It was a short announcement, in which Trump said, “I am pleased to inform you that I have just named General/Secretary John F. Kelly as White House chief of staff. He is a great American and a great leader. John has also done a spectacular job at Homeland Security. He has been a true star of my administration.”

He thanked the outgoing Priebus, who had served the Republican establishment prior to joining Trump’s White House.

“I would like to thank Reince Priebus for his service and dedication to his country. We accomplished a lot together and I am proud of him.”

The move came just a week after the addition of Anthony Scaramucci as the White House communications director, already a big shakeup.

Preibus and Scaramucci had clashed almost immediately – and publicly.

The Washington Post explained how Scaramucci accused Priebus of being one of those insiders who had leaked Trump administration information.

“Kelly has formed a bond with the president over recent months that was fortified when he aggressively defended the travel ban policy and has only grown stronger since then, with Trump telling aides that he sees Kelly as someone who dutifully follows through on his agenda and does not ever cause him problems, according to two White House officials who requested anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly,” the Post reported, quoting more “leakers.”

The newspaper reported Kelly already has a rapport with Stephen Bannon, the White House chief strategist, as well as Trump’s son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner.

The New York Times characterized the move negatively, calling it “the latest convulsion” in the White House.

It claimed it has been “whipsawed by feuds and political setbacks in recent days.”

Priebus was chairman of the Republican National Committee when Trump was elected.

Among the flashpoints between Priebus and Scaramucci was the latter’s appearance on television where he compared the two to brothers – Cain and Abel – and his later interview with the New Yorker in which he slammed Priebus as a “paranoid schizophrenic.”

