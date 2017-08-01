Prof begs someone to 'just shoot' Trump

WASHINGTON – A gender, sexuality and women’s studies professor known for teaching classes about Beyoncé has unleashed a tirade against President Trump and now may be under investigation by the Secret Service.

“Trump is a f—ing joke. This is all a sham,” Kevin Allred, who used to teach at Rutgers University and now is an “adjunct instructor” at Montclair State, said on social media.

“I wish someone would just shoot him outright,” he stated.

Allred, shortly later, deleted the inflammatory statement.

Prior to calling for Trump’s assassination, Allred expressed disdain for Trump by tweeting a picture of comedian Kathy Griffin holding a decapitated, bloody model of Trump’s head.

He’s listed as an adjunct instructor for Montclair’s Gender, Sexuality and Women studies program, and his previous claim to fame was teaching a course titled “Politicizing Beyoncé.”

The Secret Service, charged with the responsibility of protecting a president, would not provide details on whether such a statement would be considered a threat, or investigated.

“The Secret Service takes allegations of any threat, inappropriate interest, or unusual behavior directed towards a Secret Service protectee with the highest priority of all our investigations,” Assistant Special Agent in Charge United States Secret Service Mason F. Brayman said. “For security reasons, we cannot discuss specifically nor in general terms the means and method of how we conduct these investigations.”

Brayman said Allred’s statements “will be passed to the appropriate division within the Secret Service.”

Allred has taken to Twitter frequently to rail against Trump:

Donald Trump makes me ashamed to be a human being. — Kevin Allred (@KevinAllred) July 28, 2017

After his threat of violence against President Trump went viral, his biography disappeared from Montclair’s website.

He had been fired from Rutgers, shortly after Trump’s election, for bringing an American flag to class for students to destroy as a means of venting their fury.

After advocating students, burn the flag, Allred tweeted, “Will the Second Amendment be as cool when I buy a gun and start shooting at random white people or no …?”

That stunt earned him a stay for a mandatory psychiatric evaluation in Bellevue Hospital in New York.

He wrote then: “I had been an adjunct professor at Rutgers in the Women’s and Gender Studies department since Fall 2013. On November 15, 2016, two NYPD officers showed up at my Brooklyn apartment around 9 p.m. They entered without permission and after numerous refusals on my part and threats of force on theirs, transported me by ambulance to Bellevue Hospital for what they said was a mandatory psychiatric evaluation required by Rutgers University.

“An anonymous complaint from a parent claimed I forced students to destroy an American flag, threatened every white student in class by saying I would shoot them all given the chance, then returned home and tweeted proof of my dangerous behavior.”

Allred claimed in his column that his racist tweet was inspired by a conversation he had in a classroom.

“Some students shed tears. Some expressed outrage. Some were shocked to silence by the election results. We commiserated in a friendly fashion,” he wrote. “At one point, I made a jocular, off-the-cuff comment about the Second Amendment and police brutality, insinuating that conservative white people and the NRA would care a lot more about gun control if they were constantly being shot at. Students laughed. It would be a stretch of any imagination to consider it a threat. I tweeted a similar comment later as well, framed by the events of my day and by my personal frustration with the election results.”

Allred, a white male, has a history of publicizing anti-white sentiment. In 2015, he explicitly claimed on Twitter that there “are no good white people.”

“Until the entire system changes there are no good white people. There are only less bad white people,” he said then.

He later justified his anti-white remarks in an interview with College Fix, claiming whiteness “plays an invisible role in demanding and oppressing everyone else. And I’m speaking about a U.S. context specifically here.”

His social media theme appears to be about hating Trump.

Donald Trump is a traitor and a terrorist. Happy Saturday! — Kevin Allred (@KevinAllred) July 29, 2017

It’s not the only such verbal gaffe.

In April, History professor Lars Maischak of Fresno State professor tweeted: “To save American democracy, Trump must hang. The sooner and the higher, the better. #TheResistance #DeathToFascism.”

Then there was personality Kathy Griffin and a model of Trump’s head, severed.

And Madonna telling a rally what she thinks about blowing up the White House.

Then there was the Shakespeare in the Park using a Trump stand-in for Julius Caesar – and the audience loving the blood.

David Simon, creator of the HBO crime drama The Wire, tweeted “Pick Up a G—– Brick” if Trump fires Robert Mueller.

And Mickey Rourke unleashed a rant from the gutter about Trump “and his wife.”

Then Snoop Dogg “Shoots” Trump in the head during a music video.

“Orange is the New Black” actress Lea DeLaria threatened to “Take out” Republicans and independents with a baseball bat.

Marilyn Manson killed “Trump” in music video released last November.

And Larry Wilmore joked about suffocating Trump with the “pillow they used to kill Scalia.”

In February, Sarah Silverman suggested military could help overthrow Trump.

WAKE UP & JOIN THE RESISTANCE. ONCE THE MILITARY IS W US FASCISTS GET OVERTHROWN. MAD KING & HIS HANDLERS GO BYE BYE https://t.co/Y2WZbL012A — Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) February 2, 2017

It even started before Trump’s election, when actor George Lopez tweeted out a cartoon image of notorious drug lord El Chapo holding Trump’s severed head atop a mountain of skulls.

October 2016: Robert Deniro said, “I’d like to punch him in the face.”

Even witches are targeting Trump, with mass occult rituals.

