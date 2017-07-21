Quake kills 2 on Greek Island of Kos

(AP) KOS, Greece — The latest on an earthquake that struck Turkey’s Aegean coast and nearby Greek islands (all times local):

2:30 p.m.

The EU is offering emergency equipment, personnel and satellite imagery to help Greece deal with the aftermath of the overnight earthquake.

The bloc’s commissioner for humanitarian aid, Christos Stylianides, offered condolences and said “the EU offers its full support” after Friday’s quake that killed two people on the island of Kos. The quake, which also struck the shores of nearby Turkey, injured some 200 people.

Stylianides’ office is in touch with Greek officials and ready to send equipment and provide satellite images to help civil protection authorities locate potential victims or damage.