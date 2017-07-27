Report: Human-embryo gene editing has taken place in U.S.

(New Scientist) A fourth paper describing attempts to correct defective genes in human embryos using CRISPR is about to be published. A report in MIT Tech Review says the results are the most promising so far but the lack of detail means it is not possible to judge whether this really is the case.

Several groups around the world are working on gene editing in human embryos, using the revolutionary CRISPR technique. Some want to do this to study embryonic development, with the ultimate aim of improving fertility treatments. Others are interested in its potential for correcting genetic diseases.

To date, just three teams – all in China – have published results in scientific journals. The first two studies used defective embryos and got poor results. The third study, revealed by New Scientist in March, got more promising results but it was based on editing just six normal embryos.