(THE HILL) President Trump’s former campaign manager Paul Manafort met with the Senate Intelligence Committee on Tuesday as part of the panel’s investigation into Russian election meddling, The New York Times reported.

Manafort’s appearance before the intelligence panel in a closed session came as the Senate Judiciary Committee issued a subpoena for the former campaign manager to testify publicly on Wednesday.

Both committees are investigating Russia’s efforts to interfere in the 2016 presidential election, as well as possible collusion between the Trump campaign and Moscow.