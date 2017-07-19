Rupert Murdoch wanted 'anyone but Trump'

(HOLLYWOOD REPORTER) Not long after Roger Ailes was forced out of Fox News — a year ago — he and I started to speak on a regular basis. Sitting on his couch in his modest suburban home in Cresskill, New Jersey, or in his much grander home overlooking the Hudson and West Point in Garrison, New York, he could seem like a genial retiree, his wife, Beth, hovering nearby, making jokes and supervising his diet. When, in a sudden decision this winter, the Aileses bought a home in Palm Beach, Florida, we’d chat on the phone — sometimes a few times a week — about his health, the weather, the news of the day.