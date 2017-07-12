Rush Limbaugh: Media leading 'coup' against Trump

Media claims of links between President Trump’s campaign and Russia, media claims about a “set-up” that had Donald Trump Jr. meet last year with a woman claiming to have information from Russia about Hillary Clinton, media claims about inside-the-Oval Office events, media claims about the president’s temper and media claims about the president’s family?

All part of a media-led “coup” attempt against the president of the United States, talk-radio host Rush Limbaugh told his listeners Wednesday.

Limbaugh had spoken on Tuesday about the latest “scandal,” that of Trump Jr.’s meeting in 2016 with “Russian lawyer” Natalia Veselnitskaya.

The New York Times reported the president’s son had been told during the 2016 presidential race the lawyer had information from the Russian government about Clinton. But the meeting lasted only a few minutes and included none of the promised dirt. Trump Jr. said he considered it such an insignificant event he didn’t even mention it to many others.

Limbaugh said Tuesday the media has been almost oblivious to everything but “this never-ending just line of absolute garbage crap.”

“If [the 2016 meeting] is this incriminating, if it is this deadly, if this is the nail in the coffin, why only now are we hearing about this? It’s got all the ingredients of a story except fact. It has all the ingredients necessary to create illusions and write narratives, but it doesn’t have any substance,” Limbaugh said Tuesday.

On Wednesday, he explained the big picture.

“What we are in the middle of and what we have been in the middle of, essentially since election night and all the days following, is a silent coup.”

“There has been an effort, silent, meaning nobody is actually expressing this desire verbally. Nobody is saying this is what’s going on. But there is a coup underway, being led by the media with accomplices in the Democrat Party and a number of international players to reject the outcome of the election, to undermine the presidency of Donald Trump, and, if the wish list were realized, to get rid of him.

“That is what we have been living with. That has been the sole purpose of the news business since the day after the election. And in this ensuing period of time, say from early November to now – what is that, nine months? – the American people have had to endure a daily assault of innuendo, allegation, accusation, supposition with literally no evidence whatsoever to support any of the charges that have been made.”

He pointed out that the “Drive-By Media” use “anonymous sources” for their allegations.

“We have literally no evidence of the primary purpose of the media for the past nine months. We have no evidence that Donald Trump colluded with the Russians to alter the outcome of the election and thereby cheat Hillary Clinton out of what was rightfully hers and the Democrat Party’s and the media’s,” he said.

“In all this time, virtually every allegation, virtually every bombshell has added up to what? Nothing. There has been nothing in terms of hard, cold, substantive evidence, something that you can touch, something that you can see, something that convinces you inalterably that it’s true. None has been produced by anyone at any time.

“Now we arrive at this latest episode involving Donald Trump Jr., and let’s explain what happened here. Back in June of 2016 Junior gets an email from a music promoter in the U.K. named Goldstone, who claims to have a friend in Russia who is a pop musician and is the son of a powerful oligarch there who knows Putin and claims that high levels of the Russian government has information on Hillary Clinton that they would like to share.”

He said the whole scenario smells of a set-up.

“This just stinks. I mean, the whole thing smells rotten. It’s too pat. It’s too exactly what they would need for yet another allegation. At the end of all of this, the premise under which this meeting was to take place never happened. No information from anywhere about Hillary Clinton was passed to Donald Trump Jr. or anybody else that was in the meeting. Nothing. There was absolutely nothing.”

He pointed out that the “honey pot” who wanted to meet with Trump Jr. has since been proven to have connections to the Obama administration, through “pictures … all over the place now sitting behind people in the Obama administration during Hillary’s time.”

And the music promoter “is denying that he ever said that there was high-level information from the Russian government that was going to be imparted. The point is, none was. So what we have here is Donald Trump Jr. appearing eager to accept information from a foreign government that would be harmful to a Democrat nominee for president.”

Limbaugh said the left-wing is now out in force calling the visit treason.

The Democrats never will retreat from their attacks over Russia, he said, even though there’s no evidence of any wrong-doing.

“I just think it’s all bogus. I think it’s all manufactured. I think it’s all concocted, and it isn’t going to stop. It’s not gonna end, no matter what. They’re gonna do this all four years if they have to. Even if the Republicans win in the midterms in 2018, they’re not going to stop this. It is going to continue.”

Even President Obama’s green-jobs “czar” Van Jones called the allegations about Trump and Russia “a big nothing-burger.”

Limbaugh pointed out that for nine months the left has been releasing what they consider bombshell after bombshell, but they’re only claims.

“Think of the last nine months, how many days did you think, ‘Uh-oh, oh, no, oh, gosh, oh, this looks horrible!’ and nothing came of it. Every time, every blockbuster. For a month every afternoon, five o’clock, there was a blockbuster, either the New York Times or the Washington Post, and every day people, ‘Oh, no. Oh, no.'”

But he said Trump advocates “see right through this; it hasn’t affected them at all.”

He contrasted the media’s reaction to the misbehavior of Hillary Clinton with its reaction to Trump Jr.’s meeting.

“Over here, Hillary Rodham Clinton, a former secretary of state, a twice-defeated candidate for president, a defeated director of Clinton health care reform in the early nineties, the leader of the bimbo eruptions unit during the Clinton administration where she was to destroy the women who came forth and said that Bill Clinton had bedded them or worse. Hillary Clinton, who, upon becoming secretary of state, presented a plastic red button to a Soviet diplomat, typifying a reset between the United States and Russia and, of course, it was considerably laughed at.

“But this woman, in addition to all of that, Hillary Rodham Clinton didn’t release, she destroyed tens of thousands of work-related emails under subpoena. The media? ‘Nothing to see here.’ FBI? ‘Nothing to see here. When she was shredding those documents, she didn’t intend to.’ ‘When she was deleting those documents,’ Comey said, ‘She didn’t mean to be doing anything wrong. No reasonable prosecutor would ever bring charges.’

“Donald Trump Jr., treason,” Limbaugh said.

“There is a not-so-subtle coup underway, and the people engaged in that coup are willfully mishandling classified information and breaking the law. They are not being pursued for it. They’re illegally spying on political enemies, and they are not being criminally pursued for it. They are illegally leaking classified data to corrupt media. They are not being pursued for it. They are engaged in character assassination of good people, whose only offense is that they won an election that they supposedly had no right winning and really had no right seeking,” he warned.

It’s not that the media hasn’t had access to negative information about Hillary Clinton and Russia.

As Obama’s secretary of state, she signed off on giving 20 percent of America’s strategic uranium resources to Russia at a time when more than $100 million in donations were pouring into the Clinton Foundation coffers.

Her husband, former President Bill Clinton, also was paid $500,000 for a speech in Moscow.

And Limbaugh pointed out the vigor with which the media pursue Donald Trump Jr.

“But you note the energy with which the media is going after Donald Trump Jr. And there’s a reason. They want to dirty him up. They want to destroy the guy before he gets started on his own political career. He has an obvious interest in politics. I don’t know if you’ve heard this guy speak,” he said.

“Folks, he is what his dad isn’t in that he is an ideological conservative – and if you’ve heard him speak, he’s got it down. He knows his stuff – and he can sell it and he can be persuasive with it – and he is the exact kind of conservative they want to destroy before he gets started, especially given that they don’t have a bench of their own. That is an added reason for all this energy in destroying Donald Trump Jr. Put that in your pipe and smoke it.”

Van Jones’ description of the claims of a Russia-Trump scandal as a “nothing-burger” was caught on video by James O’Keefe’s Project Veritas, which is doing a series of undercover videos on American media called “American Pravda.”

O’Keefe previously released a video of a CNN producer admitting the network’s focus on allegations that Trump’s election campaign colluded with Russia is mostly for ratings. The producer said the network’s mostly liberal audience would not have put up with that kind of treatment of Obama.

Then a video clip shows Jones being approached on a street and stating in response to a question, “The Russian thing is just a big nothing-burger.”

He adds, “There’s nothing there you can do.”

The video (Be warned of offensive language):

Jones, one of CNN’s highest-profile political commentators, previously attacked Trump over the “Putin relationship,” Project Veritas pointed out.

