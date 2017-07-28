Russia responds to fresh U.S. sanctions

(FOX NEWS) Russian President Vladimir Putin finally took his revenge on Friday, responding to a months-old censure from the Obama administration and new Congressional sanctions by closing down several American facilities in Russia and ordering a reduction in the number of U.S. diplomats allowed in the country.

Following the U.S. Senate’s approval on Thursday of fresh, sweeping sanctions against Russia, the country’s Foreign Ministry ordered a reduction in the number of U.S. diplomats in Russia by Sept. 1 and said it was closing down a U.S. recreation retreat outside Moscow as well as warehouse facilities.