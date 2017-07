(NBC) – Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., is one of the country’s most popular political figures, but opponents hope an continuing FBI investigation and his national ambitions could make him vulnerable at home.

Sanders’ record of winning with landslide margins in Vermont has scared off would-be Democratic opponents since his first Senate campaign over a decade ago.

But on Friday, the former 2016 presidential hopeful drew an opponent for his expected re-election campaign next year.