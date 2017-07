(CHRISTIAN POST) The co-founder of the Satanic Temple said that he would “not be surprised” if over half of the group’s members identify as LGBTQ because of its “radically-inclusive space.”

“We don’t have strict separations or definitions of our gay membership, our trans membership, or anybody else,” Lucien Greaves said in an article for Vice published on Monday.

Still, Greaves offered that “he wouldn’t be surprised if more than half identify as such.”