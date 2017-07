(INDEPENDENT JOURNAL REVIEW) — When Kathy Griffin posed for a photoshoot holding a fake decapitated, bloody head of President Donald Trump in June, she likely didn’t think about the wide-reaching implications of her so-called “joke.”

While her controversial stunt resulted in some serious professional consequences, it also earned her a lengthy visit from the U.S. Secret Service.

Secret Service agents reportedly tracked down Griffin and interviewed her in person for more than an hour. Further, the investigation into the bloody head debacle remains open.