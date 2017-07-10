Selfish black woman goes stark raving mad – over Trump!

U.S. Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., the de facto leader of the #Resistance to President Trump in Congress, is vowing to take Dr. Ben Carson apart.

Speaking at the Essence Festival – a gathering of black liberals – Waters said HUD Secretary Ben Carson “doesn’t care about people in public housing.” “He believes that if you are poor, it is your own fault,” the California Democrat added. Waters promised to “take his ass apart” when he testifies before the House Financial Services Committee.

“Auntie Maxine” has been calling for the impeachment of President Trump. She hates the president and independent-thinking blacks like Ben Carson.

Waters is angry at Carson over his recent remarks about the root cause of poverty in the U.S. In an interview, Carson said that a “certain mindset” contributes to people living in poverty, pointing to habits and a “state of mind” that children take from their parents at a young age.

“I think poverty, to a large extent, is also a state of mind. You take somebody that has the right mindset, you can take everything from them and put them on the street, and I guarantee in a little while they’ll be right back up there,” he said during an interview on SiriusXM Radio.

“And you take somebody with the wrong mindset, you can give them everything in the world, they’ll work their way right back down to the bottom,” Carson said.

Ben Carson is right!

Black Americans are worse off today than they were under Jim Crow. In 1950, the marriage rate for whites and blacks were roughly the same, 67 percent and 64 percent, respectively. Blacks were moral, they owned businesses, and they weren’t as angry at whites as they are today.

Maxine Waters has been a career politician for the past 40 years. She lives in a $4.3-million home in a predominantly white neighborhood. But she wants her black constituents to remain in the projects.

Order Rev. Jesse Lee Peterson’s book, “The Antidote: Healing America from the Poison of Hate, Blame, and Victimhood.”

Dr. Carson is a self-made, highly accomplished neurosurgeon. A working-class, single mother in Detroit raised him; he knows what it takes to succeed it in this country.

Waters attacked Carson at a black festival in New Orleans – a city plagued with intractable crime and poverty – because he is a member of President Trump’s cabinet and he seeks to improve the condition of inner-city blacks.

Just how bad is crime in New Orleans? Murders are up by 41 percent from last year. Per capita, New Orleans has had more killings than Chicago.

So what is the mayor doing about the crime problem? Not much. Democrat Mayor Mitch Landrieu has been preoccupied, calling for the removal of Confederate monuments. Now, Landrieu wants to shift his focus from crime to fighting the effects of “climate change” and “resisting” Donald Trump.

Mitch Landrieu and Maxine Waters don’t care about blacks.

Liberal social engineering broke up black families, and it has fueled the increase in crime, poverty and blacks’ dependence on government. Now, the very people who created the problems in black America want to “resist” President Trump and those who offer real solutions to help them.

Liberals don’t want blacks to become independent. They want them to remain reliant on crumbs they receive from the government. They want to take from successful whites and “spread the wealth” to those who don’t deserve it.

Today, more than 70 percent of black children are born out of wedlock. As a result, angry single, black females are raising black children. There is no respect for authority, and they don’t value life whatsoever.

Recently in Chicago, more than 100 people (mostly black) were shot, and 15 people died over the Fourth of July weekend. A shooting at a black nightclub in Little Rock, Arkansas, injured 28 people. NYPD Officer Miosotis Familia was fatally shot by a black ex-con with a vendetta against police officers.

Like Mayor Landrieu, left-wing New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio thinks climate change is a top priority. While NYPD officers are being executed, Bill de Blasio attended anti-capitalist protests at the G-20 summit in Germany.

The Trump administration is trying to reverse 50 years of dependency, while Maxine Waters and others on the left are only interested in power, wealth and self-aggrandizement.

In an attempt to root out waste and make the agency more responsive to the needs of citizens, the Trump administration has proposed $6.2 billion in cuts to HUD funding for fiscal 2018. The proposal puts increased responsibility on state and local governments and calls for the private sector to do more to meet community needs, a key goal of HUD Secretary Ben Carson.

This is the perfect time for our nation to have honest discussions and put forth real solutions to fix the problems that plague inner cities. To help blacks and change the urban areas, we must first focus on rebuilding families.

President Trump is committed to fixing the problem, as is Dr. Carson. Let Maxine Waters and the left “resist,” while we the people support the president and his team in their effort to Make America Great again.

