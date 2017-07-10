Seminary: Peer through 'white privilege glasses'

(CAMPUS REFORM) — A theological seminary is urging people to examine their privilege by trying on a pair of “White Privilege Glasses.”

The Chicago Theological Seminary, part of The United Church of Christ, created the web video to “shine a light on White Privilege,” according to the website, which asserts that “the racial divide will only change when the collective ‘we’ understand the concepts of privilege and begin to identify and correct the systems that advantage one group over the other.”

“The mission of CTS is to work towards greater social justice. And nowhere is this more needed than in the area of race,” the school explains. “This is all part of CTS’s effort to take a greater role at the forefront of social activism. It is about becoming an actual voice in the national dialogue and championing important, urgent issues.”