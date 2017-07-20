Sen. McCain diagnosed with brain cancer

Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., has been diagnosed with brain cancer and is recovering from surgery to remove an aggressive tumor, according to a statement from McCain’s office and the Mayo Clinic Wednesday evening.

Sen. McCain, 80, was hospitalized Friday, and reports indicated he had been scheduled for surgical removal of a blood clot above his left eye. But tests revealed an aggressive brain tumor known as a glioblastoma, which was also removed during the surgery.

The Mayo Clinic said in a statement released by McCain’s office: “The Senator and his family are reviewing further treatment options with his Mayo Clinic care team. Treatment options may include a combination of chemotherapy and radiation. The Senator’s doctors say he is recovering from his surgery ‘amazingly well’ and his underlying health is excellent.”

During his hospital stay, McCain was forced to miss votes in the Senate, and Republicans postponed a vote on bill to repeal and replace Obamacare. The vote was originally scheduled to take place Monday. But amid the delay, other Republicans began expressing concerns about the bill and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell tried instead to push a clean repeal of Obamacare.

In a statement, McCain’s spokesperson said, “[I]n the aftermath of his diagnosis, further consultations with Senator McCain’s Mayo Clinic care team will indicate when he will return to the United States Senate.”

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND’s Email News Alerts!

McCain’s absence could further complicate Republicans’ Obamacare repeal and replace efforts. Senate Republicans hold a small 52-48 majority and, along with Vice President Mike Pence’s tie-breaking vote, can afford to lose no more than two votes if McCain votes. If he is not present, two “no” votes by GOP senators could kill a health reform plan if all 48 Democrats unite against it.

McCain is serving his sixth term in the U.S. Senate. He launched a failed bid for president in 2008. Before he served in Congress, McCain was a U.S. Navy aviator. He was captured in Vietnam and held prisoner there for five-and-a-half years during the Vietnam War. His North Vietnamese captors tortured him. After his release, McCain retired as a captain, earning decorations such as the Silver Star, the Bronze Star and the Distinguished Flying Cross.

Upon hearing the news of McCain’s cancer and surgery, former President Obama tweeted: “John McCain is an American hero & one of the bravest fighters I’ve ever known. Cancer doesn’t know what it’s up against. Give it hell, John.”

President Trump and McCain’s Senate colleagues also wished him well.

“Senator John McCain has always been a fighter,” President Trump said in a statement. “Get well soon.”

McConnell said: “John McCain is a hero to our Conference and a hero to our country. He has never shied from a fight and I know that he will face this challenge with the same extraordinary courage that has characterized his life. The entire Senate family’s prayers are with John, Cindy and his family, his staff, and the people of Arizona he represents so well. We all look forward to seeing this American hero again soon.”

McCain’s daughter, Meghan, released the following statement on Twitter: