Seth Rich truthers to re-enact murder

(Salon) — In the year since a Democratic National Committee (DNC) staffer named Seth Rich was gunned down in what Washington police say was a botched robbery, his family has had to endure countless conspiracy theorists — from small-time internet sleuths to prime-time Fox News hosts — who claim that Rich was killed by the DNC because he was the one who leaked thousands of emails to WikiLeaks.

On the first anniversary of his death, a group of Seth Rich “truthers” announced plans to stage a “Hollywood-style re-enactment” of the murder.

The Profiling Project, led by Republican lobbyist Jack Burkman, plans to stage a dramatic recreation of the murder on Aug. 1. The reenactment project is rooted in the theory that Rich was not the victim of a botched robbery but the victim of a sinister hit, and extrapolates from there. Burkman told Salon that the re-enactment goal is to “engage the community,” specifically the neighborhood in which Rich was killed, as well as “the nation.”

“I haven’t hammered out all the details yet,” Burkman said. The Profiling Project doesn’t know much, to begin with — it has sued the city for official documents related to Rich’s killing, including the medical examiner’s report and the police ballistics report, but doesn’t have them.