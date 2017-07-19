Shirley and Marcie

Editor’s note: Do you need something to smile about? Every day, WND selects the best joke offered up by readers and contributors to its Laughlines forum and brings it to you as the WND Joke of the Day. Here is today’s offering:

A mom was concerned about her kindergarten son walking to school. He didn’t want his mother to walk with him. She wanted to give him the feeling that he had some independence but still know that he was safe.

She had an idea of how to handle it. She asked a neighbor if she would please follow him to school in the mornings, staying at a distance, so he wouldn’t notice her.

The next school day, the neighbor and her little girl set out following behind Tim as he walked to school with another neighbor girl he knew. The neighbor lady and her daughter did this for the whole week.

As the two walked and chatted, kicking stones and twigs, Timmy’s little friend noticed pair following them.

She said to Timmy, “Have you noticed that lady following us to school all week?”

Timmy shrugged and replied, “Yeah, I know who she is.”

The little girl said, “Well, who is she?”

“That’s just Shirley Goodnest,” Timmy replied, “and her daughter Marcie.”

“Shirley Goodnest? Who the heck is she and why is she following us?”

“Well,” Timmy explained, “every night my Mom makes me say the 23rd Psalm with my prayers, because she worries about me so much.”

“The Psalm says, ‘Shirley Goodnest and Marcie shall follow me all the days of my life.’ So, I guess I’ll just have to get used to it!”

