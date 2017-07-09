Shoebox filled

Editor’s note: Do you need something to smile about? Every day, WND selects the best joke offered up by readers and contributors to its Laughlines forum and brings it to you as the WND Joke of the Day. Here is today’s offering:

A man and woman had been married for more than 60 years. They had shared everything. They had talked about everything. They had kept no secrets from each other except for the shoe box at the top of the closet that the wife warned her husband never to open or ask her about.

One day the little old woman got very sick and the doctor said she would not recover.

While sorting out their affairs, the little old man took down the shoe box and took it to his wife’s bedside. She agreed that it was time for him to know what was in the box. When he opened it, he found two crocheted dolls and a stack of money totaling $100,000.

He asked her about the contents.

“When we were to be married, my grandmother told me the secret of a happy marriage was to never argue. She told me that if I ever got angry with you, I should just keep quiet and crochet a doll.”

The little old man was so moved, he had to fight back tears.

Only two precious dolls were in the box. She had only been angry with him two times in all those years of living and loving! He almost burst with happiness.

“Honey,” he said. “That explains the dolls, but what about all of this money. Where did it come from?”

“Oh,” she said. “That’s the money I made from selling the dolls.”

