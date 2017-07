(LONDON TELEGRAPH) — Smartphones have been blamed for a dramatic rise in head lice among schoolchildren because they encourage youngsters to gather round in groups, allowing the bugs to jump between heads.

A study of more than 200 youngsters found those owning a smartphone – or tablet – were more than twice as likely to be infested with lice.

Out of the 98 who did not have or use either type of device 29 (29.5 per cent) experienced head lice – compared to 65 of the 104 (62.5 per cent) who did.