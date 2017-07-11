Soldier arrested in Hawaii for trying to support ISIS

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) – An active duty Hawaii soldier who was arrested for allegedly trying to provide material support and training to the Islamic State told an undercover federal agent Saturday that he wanted to kill “a bunch of people.”

A criminal complaint alleges that Ikaika Erik Kang, 34, was arrested at his Waipahu apartment Saturday, shortly after pledging his loyalty to ISIS and making the threatening statement.

“A probable cause arrest was made in the interest of public safety,” Honolulu FBI Special Agent in Charge Paul D. Delacourt said Monday, after Kang’s first appearance in federal court.

He added, “We believe that Kang was a lone actor and was not associated with others who present a threat to Hawaii.”