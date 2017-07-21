Spicer resigns as White House press secretary

WASHINGTON – Sean Spicer has resigned as White House press secretary after just six months on the job, according to multiple media outlets.

He reportedly quit in vehement protest over President Trump’s appointment of New York financier Anthony Scaramucci as communications director on Friday morning.

Spicer is said to have told Trump he believed the appointment was a major mistake.

Scaramucci would have been Spicer’s direct superior, and the press secretary apparently opposed working for the new boss.

Scaramucci supported Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker, then Jeb Bush, before backing Trump in the 2016 presidential campaign.

White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus and chief strategist Steve Bannon reportedly opposed Scaramucci’s appointment, and Trump did not consult them.

But the president has known Scaramucci for years and thinks highly of him.

“Comms is what Anthony does,” a source told NBC. “It’s how he built his business. The guy knows media. He’s been a good advocate for the president.”

Spicer had been doing double duty since the resignation of communications director Mike Dubke in May after just three months on the job.

NBC had reported Spicer would not quit if Scaramucci got the job as communications director.

Spicer’s social media comment expressed thankfulness for his time in the Trump administration.

“It’s been an honor & privilege to serve @POTUS @realDonaldTrump & this amazing country. I will continue my service through August.

Scaramucci founded the global investment firm SkyBridge Capital and has been a Fox News Channel contributor. He’s known of late for his vigorous defense of the president, and, according to the New York Times, “also enjoys good relationships with journalists from an array of outlets, including those the president has labeled ‘fake news.'”

