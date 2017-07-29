State: 'Segregate' students who object to sharing showers with transgenders

A fight is going on in a Pennsylvania school district now where officials opened their public school boys’ showers to girls. In fact, one student who objected was told he must “tolerate” the presence of a female and make changing clothes with students of the opposite sex as “natural” as he can.

In fact, he was told he should have taken advantage of “reasonable and appropriate alternatives” to the boys’ locker room.

That is, a boy who objects to a girl in a boys’ shower should go somewhere else.

Now that message has been repeated, emphatically, by the state of Minnesota.

In a state “Toolkit for Ensuring Safe and Supportive Schools for Transgender and Gender Nonconforming Students,” the state orders schools, “Privacy objections raised by a student in interacting with a transgender or gender nonconforming student may be addressed by segregating the student raising the objection provided the action of the school officials does not result in stigmatizing the transgender or gender nonconforming student.”

No mention of not “stigmatizing” the student raising the objection.

Little doubt that the concept will be challenged in court, John Helmberger, CEO of the Minnesota Family Council, said.

See what American education has become, in “Crimes of the Educators: How Utopians Are Using Government Schools to Destroy America’s Children.”

The instructions were adopted by an advisory council for the Minnesota Department of Education, and tells officials running public schools what they must do to cater to those male students who say they are female, or those female students who say they are male.

Reports say Education Commissioner Brenda Cassellius did admit that the document might be edited in the future, but it explains, “Schools should work with transgender and gender nonconforming students to ensure that they are able to access needed facilities in a manner that is safe, consistent with their gender identity and does not stigmatize them.”

“It sounds like the Minnesota school board system has taken on the challenge to become more radical than the kooks in San Francisco with this latest decision,” wrote commentator Wayne Dupree.

“Minnesota is mandating their public schools to follow their new K-12 school guidelines to ‘segregate’ students who object to transgender locker rooms and bathrooms. This is their version of forcing the majority to accept the minority and their sexual lifestyles,” he said. “They won’t do anything to protect normal kids from being bullied, but for trans kids, they go to extremes.”

“Did you realize private, faith based, schools and homeschool are gaining popularity, and these folks wonder why?”

The guidelines point out that 31 percent of transgender and gender nonconforming students have attempted suicide. Actually, across the nation, multiple studies have shown that about 40 percent of transgenders have attempted suicide.

“While students often feel excited, happy and relieved to have their gender affirmed at school, transition might also be a time of great stress for them, their family and guardians,” the guidelines state.

School officials are warned to call the student by whatever name and gender pronoun the student chooses, and let them participate in athletics and other activities under the gender they say they are.

One problem could be homecoming kings and queens.

“Schools may wish to consider revisiting existing traditions or establishing new traditions. For example, instead of electing a homecoming king and homecoming queen, some schools have chosen to nominate ‘prom ambassadors’…”

Let them dress how they want, use the restroom they want, the showers they choose and even room on school trips with others who “match the student’s gender identity.”

That could mean assigning a boy and three girls, or a girl and three boys, to a motel room.

The fight that’s already begun, in Pennsylvania, is being fought by the Alliance Defending Freedom.

It sued Boyertown Area School District after the first boy in the case turned around in a boys locker room and saw a girl changing clothes.

The lawsuit charges that without any notice to students or their parents, school officials “secretly opened” their sex-specific restrooms and locker rooms to students of the opposite sex.

The male student notified school officials, who informed him that they now authorize students who identify themselves as the opposite sex to use whichever locker room they wish. Rather than protect the student’s privacy, officials told him he must “tolerate” the presence of a female and make changing clothes with students of the opposite sex as “natural” as he can.

President Obama’s administration moved to give gender-confused individuals the right to infringe on the privacy of others in public facilities, such as restrooms and locker rooms. Obama even issued executive orders instructing public schools to accommodate students according to “gender identity” or risk losing federal funds.

But the orders were rescinded by President Trump.