(POLITICO) House Majority Whip Steve Scalise was discharged from the hospital on Tuesday and will now begin “intensive inpatient rehabilitation,” his doctors at MedStar Washington Hospital Center announced Wednesday.

The Louisiana Republican has made “excellent progress in his recovery from a life-threatening gunshot wound six weeks ago,” the hospital said in a statement. Scalise took a bullet to the left hip when a gunman opened fire on a congressional baseball practice in June.