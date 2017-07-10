Stunning claim: 'Seth Rich is Russia'

WASHINGTON – Americans will be holding silent vigils across the nation July 10, marking the one-year anniversary of the murder of Seth Rich, the Democratic National Committee voter-expansion data director whom some suspect handed over thousands of DNC emails to WikiLeaks during the 2016 election.

All Americans should be concerned about the investigation of Rich’s murder, a woman who has been at the forefront of organizing the vigil in Washington, D.C., told WND, because “Seth Rich is Russia.”

“The ‘Russia-Trump [election] rigging’ story was a complete lie and fabricated – probably to deflect in part from the murder of Seth Rich,” she said, insisting Rich was the DNC email leaker, not Russia.

“The whole Russian narrative was created to deflect,” she said. “Any time any of the Democratic Party’s crimes are uncovered, within 15 minutes a story pops up in the media to deflect from it.”

In light of the onslaught of leftist attacks on conservatives, the organizer of the D.C. vigil, “Kelly,” requested that her real name be withheld from this report. Kelly’s Twitter handle is @AmericanLuvSong.

The D.C. vigil will be held at the Spirit of Justice Park at 4 p.m. Eastern.

Candlelight vigils are planned for Monday in New York City, Chicago, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Austin, St. Louis, Miami, Louisville, Detroit, San Diego, Cleveland and Washington, D.C. Organizers are asking attendees to dress in patriotic colors in memory of Rich.

“We believe it’s going to be a nice event for the ‘spirit of justice’ in Washington, D.C.,” Kelly said. “We are seeking the support and feedback of the general population. We are not having speakers, so this isn’t about people grandstanding. There is no political agenda. It’s about a young man whose life was taken.”

As WND has reported, Rich, 27, had accepted a position with Hillary Clinton’s campaign just before his death. He was murdered in Washington, D.C., near his apartment in an affluent neighborhood. Rich was shot twice in the back with a handgun, and his wallet, credit cards, watch and phone were left in his possession. The Metropolitan Police Department has described the murder as a “botched robbery.”

Private investigators have claimed there is evidence Rich was the source WikiLeaks used to obtain thousands of DNC emails released on the eve of the party’s presidential nominating convention last July. The emails, indicating the party was manipulating the primary race in favor of Hillary Clinton, led to the resignation of former DNC Chairwoman Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz. On July 22, just 12 days after Rich’s death and days before the Democratic Party Convention in Philadelphia, WikiLeaks released 20,000 DNC emails.

Kelly explained that she and five other concerned Americans, whom she met on social media, have been working for weeks to raise awareness about the suspicious and underreported revelations surrounding Rich’s mysterious murder.

“The case of Seth Rich crosses party lines. It’s about a young man who by all accounts was a great patriot who loved America,” she said. “The vigil is a gathering of people to stand for this young man, this patriot, who appears to have uncovered some pretty serious information about crime that was being committed. He did what was the right thing to bring that forth, and now he’s gone. Truth should never cost anything. It especially should not cost your life.”

As WND reported, a CNN producer admitted the network’s focus on allegations that Trump’s election campaign colluded with Russia is mostly for ratings. The comments were caught on an undercover video made by James O’Keefe’s Project Veritas. The CNN producer also admitted there’s no evidence to support the allegations of links between Trump’s campaign and Russia.

“It’s mostly bullsh– right now, like, we don’t have any big giant proof,” he admitted.

In her interview with WND, Kelly questioned why members of the media and Congress continue to ignore the Rich investigation, considering the young staffer may have been the one who leaked the DNC emails.

“The Russian narrative, as has been proven was a complete lie, a complete fabrication. Most of us already knew that, but it was pushed so hard by every mainstream media channel. Now that it’s been blown open, you would think there would dialogue about Seth Rich – those who have tried have been radically silenced,” she said.

“Seth Rich is Russia. He was bringing forth information that would take down some really high-level people and possibly the Democratic Party and, for that, we can only surmise, he’s no longer here.”

Kelly said organizers of the vigil are stunned by GOP leadership’s refusal to address the conspicuously timed murder of Rich and reluctance to attend the July 10 memorial event.

“We reached out to the heavy hitters in the conservative movement – we’ve actually been shocked by the lack of enthusiasm or interest in our vigil – and it’s a silent vigil,” Kelly explained. “It’s not about personalities or people getting media attention; it’s about drawing attention to this young man.”

In an August 2016 interview, WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange appeared to suggest that Rich was one his sources.

Nonetheless, pundits and politicians who have suggested Rich was the source of email leaks have been labeled “conspiracy theorists.”

Most notably, Fox News host Sean Hannity lost advertisers after he reported on the Rich investigation. As a result, Kelly contends, “there’s an aura of fear” surrounding any speculation about political motivation behind Rich’s murder.

“It doesn’t make sense … to regular Americans why this story is such a hot-button [issue],” she said. “If people mention it or a discussion starts around it, it’s immediately silenced. Anybody who has a political pulse saw what happened to Sean Hannity. He almost lost his career when he started speaking out about the investigation and the questions that surround it. He was vilified; it was actually kind of frightening.”

The total reward for solving Rich’s murder currently stands at approximately a half-million dollars. WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange has offered a $20,000 reward. One America News Network is offering $100,000. The D.C. Metropolitan Police Department is offering $25,000. Businessman and investor Martin Shkreli is offering $100,000. Jack Burkman, a lawyer and GOP lobbyist who is funding a team of investigators to find Rich’s killers, is offering $105,000.

However, the DNC has offered no reward for information leading to the arrest of the murderer of its own young staffer. Instead, the DNC honored its murdered employee by dedicating a bike rack outside its headquarters to Rich’s memory.

Kelly questioned the DNC’s apparent lack of interest in finding Rich’s killer.

“I don’t think any of us that have read the basic facts of the case, have ever heard of an employer, especially one with the power of the DNC, who has done less for one of its employees,” Kelly said. “I don’t think we could see less interest or compassion from the DNC to try to find out what happened and find the truth.

“Why wouldn’t they be trying to find the killer? Why wouldn’t this be a topic that they want to be on the forefront?”

As the mainstream media bury revelations surrounding Rich’s murder and elected officials fail to investigate the case as part of the Russia-Trump probe, Kelly said, Americans’ participation in the vigil is essential to keeping the unsolved murder in the public eye.

