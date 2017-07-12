Stunning new film pulls back veil on depression, suicide

Nearly 800,000 people worldwide kill themselves every year.

That’s more than 2,000 suicides per day and one death every 40 seconds. And it’s not even counting those who attempt suicide and fail. According to the World Health Organization, there are indications that for each adult who dies of suicide, more than 20 others attempt it.

Now, a new movie attempts to shine a light into the darkness of depression and bring hope to those who believe they have none. “EXIT: The Appeal of Suicide” is available for pre-release download beginning July 12.

The official trailer bills it as “a movie that will break your heart yet give you hope.” It attempts to reach out to those trapped in the throes of deep sadness and despair and point them toward a better way. The movie makers encourage viewers to share the film with those they love, in case someone they love is considering their own “exit” from this world.

WND founder and CEO Joseph Farah praised the movie, declaring, “‘EXIT’ is an absolute triumph!”

The trailer:

Christian apologist Ray Comfort, founder and CEO of Living Waters, was the executive producer of “EXIT.”

He has plenty of filmmaking experience, having produced or directed several other films, including “180,” “Audacity,” “Evolution vs. God,” “Noah and the Last Days” and “Genius.”

Comfort has also written more than 80 books, many of which deal with the existence of God. His works include provocative titles such as “God Doesn’t Believe in Atheists,” “God Has a Wonderful Plan for Your Life,” “How to Know God Exists,” “The Evidence Bible,” “Einstein, God, and the Bible,” “The Beatles, God, and the Bible,” “Hitler, God, and the Bible,” “You Can Lead an Atheist to Evidence, But You Can’t Make Him Think,” “Nothing Created Everything” and “What Hollywood Believes: An Intimate Look at the Faith of the Famous.”

In addition to his work as an author and filmmaker, Comfort also co-hosts the award-winning television program “The Way of the Master,” which is seen in almost 200 countries.

Comfort and his team at Living Waters promise to throw in a couple of extra items for all those who download “EXIT” for $19.99 beginning on July 12. Customers will receive “How to Battle Depression and Suicidal Thoughts,” a 96-page PDF eBook by Comfort, and “Stressed Out,” a 205-page eBook by Todd Friel that provides a practical, biblical approach to anxiety.

More information about the movie, including practical help and words of encouragement for people struggling with suicidal thoughts, can be found at TheExitMovie.com.

