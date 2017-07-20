Supreme Court allows more exemptions to Trump travel ban

(USA TODAY) WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court on Wednesday upheld a federal court judge’s order expanding the number of immigrants from six Muslim-majority nations who can enter the country under President Trump’s temporary travel ban.

The justices refused the administration’s request that they clarify their June 26 decision allowing the travel ban to take effect, except for close relatives of U.S. citizens and refugees with a direct connection to resettlement agencies.

That means federal District Judge Derrick Watson’s decision allowing more distant relatives, such as grandparents, to enter the U.S. under the travel ban will stand for the time being.