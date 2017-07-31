Sweeping changes today at Wells Fargo branches

(CHARLOTTE OBSERVER) — Nearly 11 months after a massive sales scandal, Monday will be a big day at Wells Fargo as Charlotte-based executive Mary Mack begins rolling out new procedures affecting branches.

The bank, for example, will standardize how it handles fee refunds so customers will get them more quickly, executives told the Observer. Wells is also overhauling the approach bankers take when they talk with customers, in an effort to make the discussions seem more genuine and less scripted.

It’s the latest step by the San Francisco-based bank to rebuild trust after last September’s revelations that employees pressured by aggressive sales goals may have opened millions of accounts without customer authorization. Leading the retail bank turnaround is Mack, who’s been on the job for a year and has been traveling the country gathering input from employees.