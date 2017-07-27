Taxpayers to pay legal fees for wife of Orlando terrorist

(BREITBART) — Taxpayers will be forced to pay the legal fees of the wife of an Orlando terrorist who pledged allegiance to the Islamic State, according to a motion her attorneys filed in court and released Monday.

A judge granted a motion by attorneys for Noor Salman, wife of Omar Mateen, to waive her legal fees because she is considered indigent, leaving at least part of the cost of her defense to the taxpayers, the Associated Press reported.

Salman’s attorneys specifically requested that the court foot the bill for a computer expert who would go through data on computers and mobile devices that belonged to her and her late husband to look for evidence to back up Salman’s claim that Mateen showed her a picture of the Pulse nightclub less than 48 hours before the shooting.