Tebow surges after promotion to St. Lucie Mets

(USA Today) PORT ST. LUCIE — Tim Tebow has been playing with the St. Lucie Mets for less than a month — a very small sample size to analyze a baseball player — but the early returns are impressive.

After hitting .220/.311/.336 in 64 games at low-A Columbia, the 29-year-old former Heisman Trophy winner is batting .306/.390/.514 with the Mets heading into Thursday night’s game against the Jupiter Hammerheads.

Typically, it’s strange to see any minor leaguer hit almost 90 percentage points higher against a higher level of competition. But, as is the case with many Tebow-related situations, there’s more to it than meets the eye.

Until 10 months ago, Tebow hadn’t played in a competitive baseball game since his junior year of high school. Since signing with the Mets in September, Tebow had a crash course in the game.