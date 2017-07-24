Teen accused of streaming fatal car crash

(KFSN) — FRESNO, Calif. An 18-year-old Stockton woman is in jail accused of driving under the influence during a deadly crash Friday. The live Instagram recording shows Obdulia Sanchez next to a dead crash victim.

Authorities say a 14-year-old died in the crash and, in the video, she references the victim as her sister. The CHP says two minors were in the back seat were not wearing seatbelts.

The CHP says Sanchez was under the influence when she rolled her car over, into a barbed wire fence and then a field. The Merced County Sheriff says 14-year-old Jacqueline Sanchez was killed in the crash near Henry Miller Road and Highway 165.