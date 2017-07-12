Teen blasts 'F--- Tha Police' during murdered cop's funeral

(NEW YORK POST) — A Bronx teen defiantly blasted the NWA song “F— Tha Police” out his third-floor apartment window Tuesday as thousands of cops were gathered below to mourn slain cop Miosotis Familia — prompting a house call from about 20 officers.

The young man, who identified himself as Julien Rodriguez, 16, said it was “satisfying” to play the song on repeat from his apartment on East 188th Street, claiming that his older brother and best friend were unjustifiably killed by cops.

“Since they did not show respect for my brother and my friend, why should I show respect to them?” the teen told The Post.