Teen thugs on crime spree picked white victims

(WIS-TV) Richland County Sheriff’s Department says three teens have been arrested in a crime spree that was escalating from a delivery robbery to armed robberies to a near sexual assault. And the victims were targeted because of their race, according to Sheriff Leon Lott.

“This was a crime spree. They would not have stopped,” Lott said. “They made a statement that they did not like white people and they were only going to rob white people.”

Lott says the two suspects, 17-year-old Raquan Green and a 15-year-old whose name has not been released, were arrested Wednesday. The third suspect, a 15-year-old boy, was taken into custody at his home on Walcott Street. Lott says the trio used racism to pick their victims.