(DAILY MAIL) ‘Teen Vogue’ has come under attack after making the decision to publish an article earlier this month on the topic of anal sex.

‘Anal Sex: What You Need to Know’ was written by well-known sex educator Gigi Engle, and provided readers with a very clinical look at the act which is still considered taboo by many.

The piece quickly incited in a fury in some however, with Elizabeth Johnson aka The Activist Mommy, leading the pack as she called for a boycott of the magazine and demanded it be pulled from store shelves.