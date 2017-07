(DailyWire) On Monday, a feminist writer who is a columnist at Teen Vogue decided to defend journalists who get their stories wrong by resorting to a time-honored leftist pastime: attacking the Bible.

“Folks, if you think there are too many mistakes in modern journalism, let me tell you about inaccuracies in this one book called ‘The Bible'”

Lauren Duca, who writes the Thigh-High Politics column at Teen Vogue, also worked for two years as an entertainment reporter for The Huffington Post, so her bona fides as a typical secular zealot are in order.