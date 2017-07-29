Teen who ran into church naked indicted for rape hoax

(News.com.au) A Texas teen who ran into a church half-naked saying she was raped was indicted for what turned out to be an elaborate hoax.

Breana Harmon, 19, was charged on Wednesday with two counts of tampering with physical evidence and two counts of tampering with a government record, which are felonies, according to the Herald Democrat.

Officials said that teen, who also uses the last name Talbott, made a false report to police on March 8 claiming to have been abducted and gang-raped behind a church in Denison, Texas.

The teen turned up at the local church covered in blood and wearing only a shirt, bra and underwear. She allegedly told parishioners that black men had taken her into the woods and raped her.