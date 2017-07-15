This day in WND history: Allstate makes list of Top 10 pro-'gay' firms

Allstate makes list of Top 10 pro-‘gay’ firms

July 15, 2005: Allstate, the insurance company that fired one of its managers after he wrote a column critical of homosexuality, is one of the top 10 U.S. firms supporting the “gay” lifestyle.

The list, compiled by Diversity Inc., includes, in ranked order: Eastman Kodak, Ford Motor Company, Citigroup, D&T USA, PepsiCo, Merck & Company, Kaiser Permanente, Visteon Corporation, Allstate Insurance and The Coca-Cola Company.

As WND reported, a former manager at Allstate’s headquarters sued the company, claiming the insurance giant, which financially supports homosexual advocacy groups, fired him solely because he wrote a column posted on several websites that was critical of same-sex marriage and espoused his Christian beliefs.

