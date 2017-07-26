This day in WND history: Ariel Sharon targeted with 'death curse'

Ariel Sharon targeted with ‘death curse’

July 26, 2005: Fringe activists held a midnight kabbalistic ritual in an ancient cemetery calling for angels of death to kill former Israeli Prime Minister Ariel Sharon and thwart his Gaza withdrawal plan, participants in the ceremony told WND.

The same individuals used the ritual against Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin one month before his assassination in 1995.

The activists said they performed a “Pulsa Dinura” – a kabbalistic ceremony in which God is asked to curse a sinner, usually an enemy of the Jewish people – and prayed for a death curse to be placed on Sharon.

Rabbi Yosef Dayan, one of the leaders of the 2005 ceremony, told WND: “I said 10 months ago that I am willing do the Pulsa Dinura if rabbis are going to instruct me to do that. We decided now it is time. Sharon is endangering the entire Jewish population. He is giving land to the enemies who will use it to attack us. He has let them fire on us with bullets and rockets without retaliation because it serves his purposes. He is going to expel my mother-in-law from Gush Katif [Gaza’s Jewish communities].”

Less than six months later, Sharon suffered a massive stroke that left him in a persistent vegetative state until he died on Jan. 11, 2014.

View the full story

To see WND highlights from every calendar date, click here.

Never miss another big story. Sign up for WND’s free email news alerts right now!