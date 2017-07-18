This day in WND history: McCain says, 'I work with boobs every day'

McCain: ‘I work with boobs every day’

July 18, 2005: Arizona Sen. John McCain defended his cameo appearance in “Wedding Crashers,” the sexy comedy the Drudge Report called a “boob raunch fest.”

“In Washington, I work with boobs every day,” joked McCain during an appearance on NBC’s “Tonight Show with Jay Leno.”

Drudge had reported that McCain, “who once held hearings chastising Hollywood studios for producing R-rated films and marketing them to teens – is now playing a part in one!”

Leno asked McCain about the controversy, saying “suddenly you’re in a porno movie.”

“In Washington, D.C., there’s a lot of qualities,” responded McCain. “A sense of humor is not one of them.”

