This day in WND history: NBC gets 'gay' for Miss Universe

NBC gets ‘gay’ for Miss Universe

July 23, 2006: With some of the world’s most beautiful women on display at the Miss Universe Pageant in Los Angeles, viewers of the NBC broadcast were exposed to a celebration of homosexuality with continuous “gay” jokes and innuendo.

Providing commentary for the program were Carson Kressley, a homosexual who starred on the Bravo network’s “Queer Eye,” and 2004 Miss USA Shandi Finnessey.

At one point in the program, when Finnessey was promoting a beauty guide viewers could order, Kressley said, “It’ll tell you how to be a true queen. A beauty queen.”

Regarding some of the contestants’ ability to speak more than one language, Kressley also clowned he was ready to become “bi-,” but then jokingly clarified he meant “bi-lingual.”

“I’m ready to switch teams for [Miss] Puerto Rico,” Kressley swooned.

