This day in WND history: Nuke-lab workers use bomb parts as 'candy dishes'

Nuke-lab workers use bomb parts as ‘candy dishes’

July 28, 2000: How I learned to stop worrying and love the bomb, indeed!

In an Energy Department audit that would make Dr. Strangelove blush, security at Colorado’s Rocky Flats Environmental Technology Site was found to be so lax that workers were using components of nuclear weapons as “candy dishes and paperweights.”

At least one worker at the government facility responsible for storing about 200,000 completed weapons parts had even taken a weapons part home.

“Prior to the audit, management did not know that the parts were missing or that the employees had taken some parts as souvenirs,” Energy Inspector General Gregory H. Friedman said. “Rocky Flats could not account for its weapons parts.”

From 1952 to 1989, the Rocky Flats site made parts for the nation’s nuclear bomb arsenal.

