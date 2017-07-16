This day in WND history: Obama's 'birth hospital' says letter is for real

Obama’s ‘birth hospital’ says letter is for real

July 16, 2009: After days of sustained silence, the Honolulu hospital that trumpeted – then later concealed – a letter allegedly written by President Obama in which he ostensibly declares his birth at the facility finally claimed the letter is, in fact, real.

WND obtained exclusive images of what the Kapi’olani Medical Center for Women and Children said is the original White House correspondence, dated Jan. 24, 2009, just four days after the inauguration of the commander in chief.

“As a beneficiary of the excellence of the Kapi’olani Medical Center – the place of my birth – I am pleased to add my voice to your chorus of supporters,” Obama purportedly wrote.

To date, Obama has still never affirmed the authenticity of the letter nor its contents.

