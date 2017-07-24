This day in WND history: Sandy 'Burglar' took Mideast papers, too?

Sandy ‘Burglar’ took Mideast papers, too?

July 24, 2004: Ex-National Security Adviser Sandy Berger, who admitted to taking classified terrorism documents from the National Archives, also was found in possession of a small number of classified papers containing his handwritten notes from Middle East peace talks during the Clinton administration, according to a source.

Although the Mideast notes were not the main focus of the criminal probe, the source said their removal could shed further light on Berger’s intentions. The Mideast notes were allegedly taken from the National Archives along with classified documents that officials say may paint the Clinton administration’s handling of the al-Qaida threat in a negative way.

Berger told reporters he was not guilty of criminal wrongdoing.

“Last year, when I was in the archives reviewing documents, I made an honest mistake. It’s one that I deeply regret,” Berger said. ”I dealt with this issue in October 2003 fully and completely. Everything that I have done all along in this process has been for the purpose of aiding and supporting the work of the 9/11 commission, and any suggestion to the contrary is simply, absolutely wrong.”

