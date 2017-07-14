This day in WND history: Scripture yanked from Grand Canyon

Scripture yanked from Grand Canyon

July 14, 2003: National Park Service officials, under pressure from the ACLU, decided three 40-year-old plaques containing quotes from the Bible were a threat to the Grand Canyon – millions of years old, according to some – and ordered them removed from their South Rim locations.

“The Department of Interior determined that the plaques were not appropriate for federal public facilities. The First Amendment prohibits the government from supporting a particular religion,” Maureen Oltrogge, spokeswoman for the Grand Canyon National Park, said. “It’s a difficult issue, but it is supported by numerous court decisions.”

No word on whether the ACLU planned to demand name changes for such famed Grand Canyon features as Brahma Temple, Isis Temple, Zoroaster Temple, Vishnu Temple, Holy Grail Temple or Mormon Flat.

