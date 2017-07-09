This day in WND history: Shepard Smith escapes jail time

Shepard Smith escapes jail time

July 9, 2001: Fox News Channel’s Shepard Smith, then the anchor of cable TV’s highest-rated evening newscast, went unpunished for what police say was aggravated assault with a motor vehicle.

In November 2000, during the Florida presidential election fiasco, Smith had been arrested for allegedly driving his car into another reporter who was standing in a parking space she attempted to save for a friend. The victim, freelance journalist Maureen Walsh of Tallahassee, was hospitalized and released later the same day with bruises on her knees and legs.

According to police, Walsh was standing across the street from the state capitol when Smith drove up and “shouted some profanities at her and basically just struck her, striking her at the knees, which threw her up on the car.”

After a few case-management hearings between attorneys and the court, the charges against Smith were dropped.

