This day in WND history: Taco Bell's global 'run for the border'

Taco Bell’s global ‘run for the border’

July 17, 2005: Did Taco Bell have some kind of beef with the United Nations?

Or did a vandal play a prank to promote an anti-U.N. message?

A franchise of the Mexican-style fast-food chain had some people wondering, as the marquee sign in front of a Taco Bell on U.S. Highway 1 in Jensen Beach, Fla., proclaimed a slight twist to its “Think outside the bun” slogan.

The message read, “Think outside the UN.”

View the full story

To see WND highlights from every calendar date, click here.

Never miss another big story. Sign up for WND’s free email news alerts right now!