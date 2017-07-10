This day in WND history: WND exposes N.Y. Times 'fake news,' Ron Brown's body

WND exposes NY Times, Ron Brown’s body

July 11, 2003: The New York Times’ Jayson Blair scandal wasn’t the first journalistic fraud perpetrated by the paper, but rather the culmination of years of often subtle, insidious distortion of reality for political purposes, charged a book published by WND Books.

In “Journalistic Fraud,” author Bob Kohn shows how the original founding vision of the Times was hijacked by those with a political agenda who used the prestigious paper to spread a dangerous form of propaganda.

“Once you’ve read this book, you’ll never read the Times – or any newspaper – the same way again,” said Joseph Farah, co-founder of WND Books. “This book could spell the beginning of the end of the Times’ reign as America’s newspaper of record.”

On July 11, 2004, another WND Book, “Ron Brown’s Body: How One Man’s Death Saved the Clinton Presidency and Hillary’s Future,” the book about the mysterious death of the former Commerce secretary, was the No. 4 non-fiction best-seller at Amazon.com.

Jack Cashill made a powerful case that in the run-up to the 1996 election, the media reflexively overlooked the mysterious circumstances of Brown’s death and TWA Flight 800’s demise – the subject of his previous book, with James Sanders, “First Strike” – lest their investigations jeopardize Bill Clinton’s re-election.

