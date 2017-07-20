Toddler's brain damage reversed over year after near drowning

(New York Daily News) She’s a survivor.

Eden Carlson’s near-fatal fall into her family pool left her brain damaged in February 2016 — but doctors have now significantly reversed the trauma in the tenacious toddler.

Physicians used a series of oxygen treatments, like hyperbaric oxygen therapy, to significantly reverse the 2-year-old’s brain damage after she was in the water for 15 minutes.

To “wake up” her brain, doctors gave Carlson oxygen at a pressure higher than the general atmospheric pressure — increasing the amount of oxygen in her blood and repairing her damaged tissue in a sealed, pressurized hyperbaric chamber.